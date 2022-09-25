Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ripped body in a new post while ‘waiting for pathaan’

Fans can’t stop staring at Shah Rukh Khan’s brand-new shirtless image from Pathaan, which he shared with his Instagram family. Shah Rukh is shown in the photo flaunting his long hair and lean physique while giving the camera a hard glare.

The celebrity, who shared the article, wrote: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota,’ I said to my shirt today. ‘Tum hoti toh aisa hota,’ ‘Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,’ ‘Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti.’ Me also eager for #Pathaan,’ he said as a caption for the photo. His followers immediately swamped the comment area after he published the post. ‘Pathaan aarha h,’ one fan wrote, along with heart, fire, and love-struck emoticons.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play the key roles in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The movie will debut on January 25 of the next year.

Shah Rukh Khan certainly understands how to maintain his Instagram family’s interest. Shah Rukh has already posted photos of himself flaunting his muscular figure. He previously tweeted a shirtless photo and rocked a messy bun to introduce his look from Pathaan. He wrote, ‘The caption,’ in it ‘If Shah Rukh is present, Pathaan would start playing. Apps and/or Abs are a big deal.’