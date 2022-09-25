Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan satellite and OTT rights are sold for 250 crores: Reports

Shahrukh Khan will make a triumphant comeback on the big screen in 2023. His three movies will be released the following year. One of these movies is ‘Jawan’ by South filmmaker Atlee. In the movie, Shahrukh Khan will play an action character. There has also been a teaser for this. Everyone is anticipating Shahrukh Khan’s homecoming. His obsession is so intense that talk about ‘Jawan’ has already begun. The most recent information is that a significant sum has been set aside for the film’s OTT and satellite rights.

Through the sale of the film’s rights, Shahrukh Khan was able to match the budget of high-budget movies. GTV purchased the satellite rights to the movie, while Netflix has the OTT rights. The ‘Jawan’ satellite and OTT rights have reportedly been acquired for 250 crores, according to the Twitter account LetsCinema. The tweet said, ‘GTV has purchased the satellite rights of Shahrukh Khan’s high budget action movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, and Netflix has purchased the digital rights of the film for 250 crores.’

There was word regarding ‘Jawan’ in June of this year that Netflix had acquired the rights by shelling out a total of 120. The reason for OTT platform to pay such a significant sum of money is because it recognises the hype around Shahrukh’s homecoming.

Let us inform you that for the film ‘Jawan,’ Shahrukh and Atlee have collaborated for the first time. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in addition to Hindi. In the movie, South Indian actress Nayantara will star opposite Shahrukh.