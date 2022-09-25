Tata Motors launches Tata Punch Camo Edition in India: Features and price

Mumbai: India’s most popular automobile manufacturer, Tata Motors has launched the Punch Camo Edition. The new Sports utility Vehicle is offered at a price of Rs 6.85-8.63 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It can be booked across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships. The SUV is offered in 4 variants- Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle.

The SUV is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT gearbox comes as an option. It features a 7 seven-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers, a push start/stop button, cruise control, front fog lamps, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera.

Tata punch was launched in October 2021. It is termed as India’s safest car due to Global NCAP 5-star rating, which is the highest. It clocked sales numbers of 12,006 units in August 2022 while the first 1 lakh units were sold out in merely 10 months.

Below is the variant-wise price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) of Tata Punch Camo Edition:

Punch Camo Adventure (Manual) – Rs 6.85 Lakh

Punch Camo Adventure (Automatic) – Rs 7.45 Lakh

Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm (Manual) – Rs 7.20 Lakh

Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm (Automatic) – Rs 7.80 Lakh

Punch Camo Accomplished (Manual) – Rs 7.65 Lakh

Punch Camo Accomplished (Automatic) – Rs 8.25 Lakh

Punch Camo Accomplished Dazzle (Manual) – Rs 8.03 Lakh

Punch Camo Accomplished Dazzle (Automatic) – Rs 8.63 Lakh