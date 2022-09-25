Tractor hits truck, 4 dead, 8 injured in Uttar Pradesh

In the Talbehat police station area of Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, a tractor crashed head-on with a truck on Sunday morning, resulting in four deaths and eight injuries, according to police.

Pannalal (42), Kiran (36), Aarti (36), and Nirpat (50) were all killed instantly in the tractor accident that occurred in Bamorisar village at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar. Eight other people were also injured.

According to him, the injured have been admitted to a government hospital while the victims’ bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The SP stated that both vehicles had been seized, and an investigation was underway.