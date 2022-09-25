Union Health Minister Mankush Mandaviya says, govt hopes to deliver 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards each day.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Sunday that the government hopes to deliver 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards each day under its flagship health insurance scheme, AB PM-JAY, while pointing out that 3.95 crore admissions totaling 45,294 crore have already been carried out under it.

Inaugurating ‘Arogya Manthan 2022’ to celebrate four years of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission implementation, he stated that 19 crore beneficiaries currently hold Ayushman Bharat cards (ABDM).

‘Earlier 1-1.5 lakh Ayushman cards were made daily, now 4-5 lakh are made daily, my target is to make 10 lakh cards everyday,’ Mandaviya said. According to him, each district will receive about 100 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to improve the nation’s health service.

‘Stressed on making healthcare more affordable & accessible while addressing the august gathering.Also, called for taking AB PM Jan Arogya Yojana & Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission schemes to greater heights by working together in cooperation with States & private players,’ the minister tweeted.

So far under the scheme, over 28,300 hospitals, of which 46% are private, have been empanelled. 46% of the 3.8 crore hospital admissions total under the scheme were in institutions under the control of the government.