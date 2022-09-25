US issues dire warning to Russia about ‘catastrophic’ consequences of the nuclear weapons used in war

According to U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the country would react forcefully if Russia used nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Washington has also explained to Moscow the ‘catastrophic consequences’ that would follow.

Following Vladimir Putin’s veiled nuclear threat last Wednesday in a speech in which he also declared his nation’s first wartime military mobilisation since World War Two, Sullivan’s statements represented the most recent American warning.

“Russia will suffer terrible consequences if it breaches this boundary. America would react swiftly, Sullivan assured NBC’s ‘Meet the Press.’

In his comments on Sunday, Sullivan said the United States had privately ‘spelled out in further depth exactly what that would mean’ to Moscow but did not specify the nature of the intended reaction. According to Sullivan, the United States and Russia have been in regular touch, particularly over the past several days, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Putin’s actions and threats.