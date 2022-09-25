Vivo launches new 5G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘Vivo X80 Lite 5G’ in Czech Republic. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant is priced at CZK 9,999 (roughly Rs. 32,100). The handset is currently listed on an online retailer’s website in the country in two colours- Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold.

The dual-SIM (nano) smartphone runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080×2,404 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 103 percent NTSC coverage, and HDR10+ support.

The smartphone has a colour changing rear panel. It features a triple rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, NFC, and GPS support. It features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, e-compass, fingerprint scanner and gyroscope. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.