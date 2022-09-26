4 people including police constable killed in car accident

Muzaffarnagar: 4 people including a police constable were killed as the car they were travelling hit a divider. The accident took place on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The victims were identified as constable Kuldeep Mishra (30), Manish Singhal (26), Aman Gautam (25), and an unidentified youth. A man who sustained injuries in the accident has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be serious.