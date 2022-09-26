96 percent more likely to die young if you have diabetes, according to new studies

More than 11,000 participants from Salford with diabetes had their health records examined by a team of researchers.

Researchers had expected that around 2135 of the participants may die during the study period.However, they found that 3921 of the participants succumbed to death during the study period.

According to the research, those with diabetes have an 84 percent higher risk of dying young than people without the disease.

The increased risk of early death among patients with type 2 diabetes was discovered to be higher for women, younger people, and smokers.

While men were at a 74 percent risk of early death, women were at a shocking 96 percent risk. Doctor Adrian Heald, from Salford Royal Hospital, explained, ‘A woman with type 2 diabetes, for example, might live five years less than the average woman in the general population, while someone diagnosed at a younger age might lose eight years of life expectancy.’

Diabetes can be harmful to your body and health in addition to increasing your risk of dying because it can cause a number of additional health issues. The risk of problems increases with the length of time that you have diabetes and poorly regulated blood sugar.

Cardiovascular illness is one such example. Angina (chest pain), heart attacks, strokes, and artery narrowing may all be made more likely by diabetes. The walls of the blood arteries that supply the nerves might also become damaged by an excessive amount of sugar. Damage to the nerves as a result may manifest as tingling, numbness, burning, or pain, particularly in the legs.

In addition to digestive issues, kidney damage, eye damage, and skin and oral disorders, people with diabetes can also experience these.

These figures may seem daunting, but it’s important to understand how diabetes affects your lifetime in order to take all necessary precautions to avoid developing the disease and to seek treatment right once if you do. A healthy lifestyle change that improves one’s quality of life may lessen the detrimental effects of the illness on their health.