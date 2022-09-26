Air Force Cadet trainee found dead on the campus; 6 officials arrested

A cadet trainee hung himself on campus at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) at Jalahalli, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, leading to the accusation of murder against up to six Air Force officers. Ankit Kumar Jha, the cadet trainee, also wrote a note before his death in which he claimed that he had been harassed at the training facility.

‘Cadet Trainee Ankit Kumar Jha from Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Jalahalli was discovered dead on the premises on September 21,’ said DCP North, Vinayak Patil. The deceased’s brother Aman filed a complaint at the Gangammagudi police station, claiming that the six cops were responsible for his brother’s murder.

The complaint claimed that six officers—Cmde Sameer Khalode, Gp Capt GUM Rao, Gp Capt V Badrinath, Wing Cdr SS Huddar, Wing cdr Ankit Sharma, and UTFO Tahira Rehman—had harassed him while he was in training. On the day he was discovered dead on campus, the victim’s employment at the institution was terminated. He went disappeared after that, and his body was eventually discovered hanging in the camp. The post-mortem of the body has been ordered. For additional inquiry, police are awaiting the results of the post-mortem.