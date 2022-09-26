At her brother’s funeral, the sister of a protest victim from Iran trims her hair.

Iran-wide protest against Mahsa Amini’s death, a 22-year-old who passed away after being held by morality police who were enforcing strict hijab laws, are now becoming fatal.

Iran’s official media reports that since the protests started after Amini’s murder on September 16, there have been 700 arrests and 41 fatalities.

As the demonstrations go on, a video of a woman cutting her hair at the funeral of her brother, who was slain in the demonstrations, has gone viral.

Despite a government led by President Ebrahim Raisi’s warning of strong action, the protests continue to rage.

According to the court’s Mizan Online website, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the chief of the judiciary, stressed on Sunday ‘the need for decisive action without tolerance’ against the main instigators of the ‘riots.’

Social media has been inundated with pictures and videos of women burning their headscarves and cutting off their hair ever since the protests began.