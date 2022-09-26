Concerned by nuclear dangers, Japan bans export of goods related to chemical weapons to Russia

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan has decided to forbid the export of goods associated with chemical weapons to Russia as an additional measure of retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan is also ‘deeply concerned’ about the potential use of nuclear weapons.

According to a government statement issued following Monday’s cabinet meeting, which formally approved the new sanction measures announced by the foreign minister at a Group of Seven meeting last week, Japan also added 21 Russian organisations, such as science labs, as the target of existing export bans.

In a media briefing, Matsuno added that Japan ‘is gravely concerned about the danger of nuclear weapons being used during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,’ adding that Japan will keep cooperating with the international community to help Ukraine and censure Russia.