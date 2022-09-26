Cuba votes on landmark referendum legalizing same-sex marriage!

Cubans are presently casting ballots in a historic referendum that will determine if same-sex marriage is permitted in the nation. According to AFP, it will also include legal discussions of surrogacy, same-sex adoption, and rights granted to non-biological parents in Cuba. As part of the government’s effort to punish homosexuals in the 1970s, homosexuals were transported to military labour camps in Cuba. The provisions put in place by the 1975 Family Code, according to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, would undergo a ‘required reform’ as a result of the vote.

Diaz-Canel and his wife stated that the referendum i’s a fair, essential, modern standard that grants rights and protections to all people, to the whole variety of families, of individuals, and of creeds’ in an interview with media after casting his ballot in the capital city of Havana. Everyone in the nation who is 16 years old or older may vote. With the nation trying to modernise its social system, the bill will need more than 50% of the votes to pass.

The ‘union between two persons’ as opposed to ‘between man and wife’ will be the definition of marriage under the new referendum. The promotion of surrogate pregnancies, which will be entirely legal if there is no payment involved, will be the other significant part. Due to opposition from the church, Cuba attempted to pass a similar referendum in 2019, but it was unsuccessful. The clergy has once more urged the populace to vote against it.