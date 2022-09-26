CUET PG – Entrance exam result to be out soon

According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes would be released today.

‘On September 26 (Monday), the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET-PG results, which are necessary for post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Happy New Year to all the students!’ he tweeted.

In order to begin the admissions process, the University Grants Commission wrote to vice chancellors of universities choosing CUET on Sunday.

It was advised that, depending on the CUET score,’ you make critical preparations for admissions, including website and web portals,’ in order for the PG admission procedure to get started right away.

Approximately 3.6 lakh candidates—just over 1.8 lakh men and 1.7 lakh women—had signed up for the CUET-PG.

The most applications were submitted to BHU (3.5 lakh), followed by JNU (2.3 lakh), among the universities.

Between September 1 and September 11, there were two shifts for the CUET-PG: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

How to check

Please go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the CUET PG Result-2022 link.

Enter the login information.

Your outcome will be shown to you on the screen.

Purchase a hard copy for your records.