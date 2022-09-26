Delays in updating budget allocation may negatively impact the school lunch programme.

Lack of funding could put an end to Kerala’s well-liked noon meal programme. There has been no rise in the amount of money allocated for purchasing groceries and vegetables, despite their skyrocketing prices. The same rate that was established in 2016 is being distributed to the schools.

Soon after teachers’ associations connected to the opposition parties started protesting, the Education Department announced that the prices would be revised after Onam. New rates have not yet been disclosed, though, purportedly due to vehement opposition from the Finance department.

As of now, the students from classes one to eight are being given free noon meals at State-run schools. It is also being hinted that the Government may implement the Khader Committee report which recommends including students until Higher Secondary classes under the free noon meal scheme.

The funds allotted for one day’s noon meal at present is Rs 8 each for up to 150 students: Rs 7 for each additional child if there are student beneficiaries are more than 150 but not beyond 500. If more than 500 are to be given mid-day meals, the schools would be allotted Rs 6 each for additional students.