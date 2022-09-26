‘Digital nomad’ visa launched to attract talent; Read on…

To entice non-European Union (EU) nationals to visit the nation and take advantage of working in the sunshine, Spain plans to provide digital nomad visas. The Spanish government plans to offer substantial incentives to make the proposition even more alluring even though the law has not yet been approved. Travelers who use technology and the internet to work remotely are known as digital nomads or remote workers. They operate out of public libraries, cafés, and co-working spaces without a fixed office. Visa incentives are being offered by nations all around Europe to entice travellers.

Those who are self-employed, remote workers, or employed by non-Spanish organisations will reportedly be eligible for the digital nomad visa. The candidates must be from outside the European Economic Area and be able to provide a contract of employment as proof that they have been working remotely. The Spanish government is anticipated to issue a one-year residency permit that may be extended for up to five years, depending on the applicant’s record, though the more complex specifics have not yet been worked out. Families may accompany the applicant, such as spouses or kids.

Additionally, the person will benefit from a 10% taxation scheme relaxation for the first four years. The new inhabitants will only pay 15% in taxes, as opposed to the customary 25%, Spanish media sites said. According to rumours, this specific visa programme will fall under the proposed ‘Startup Act’. The Startup Act’s major objective is to create a vibrant ‘startup ecosystem’ in Spain and to promote it as a top location for businesspeople.

If the Spanish government follows through on its proposed proposal, it would join other European nations like Croatia, Estonia, and Hungary in issuing some type of visa for digital nomads. While the aforementioned nations have such a requirement, the Spanish government has not yet made any indications that it will be included. However, those requesting visas might need to provide evidence that they would make enough money to support themselves.