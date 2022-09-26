Does Kim Jong-un have a secret daughter? Key clues revealed!

A teenage girl who made an appearance on official television during a recent event in North Korea drew everyone’s attention, causing many to speculate that she may be Kim Jong-secretive un’s and rumoured only daughter, Ju-ae.

She was reportedly spotted during the North Korean nation’s foundation celebration earlier this month with a number of young kids, according to the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper. Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju were present at the occasion, where she was singing a song. Experts noticed that she made a certain point during her performance.

InDPRK.com blog’s self-described North Korean analyst brought attention to Ri Sol-treatment ju’s of this girl. The blog describes itself as a North Korean tourist agency. In contrast to Ju-ae, who ‘looked calmer’, she was spotted rubbing the child’s back and spoke to her directly. Around the North Korean ruler at that time, the other kids could be seen huddling and bouncing. It’s also said that the girl was the only one wearing white socks and had her hair down, so she stood out because of what she was wearing.

She also appeared to be the subject of greater attention as the camera kept coming back to her after the music started and staying on her for a few seconds. Ju-ae is thought to have been born in 2013 according to local news sources. Kim Jong-children un’s are largely unknown. Following his 2013 visit to the hermit kingdom, Dennis Rodman, a close friend of Kim, became the first to acknowledge that he is the father of a girl.

According to Pyongyang analysts, it puts the girl’s age at nine or ten, which corresponds to the youngster in the latest video. Kim and Ri have three children together, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service from 2017. The youngest is a youngster that was born in the beginning of 2017,whose gender is yet to be confirmed. Ju-ae is said to be the middle child.