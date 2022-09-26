Famous Malayalam filmmaker Ashokan passes away

Kochi: Malayalam film director and businessman Ashokan alias Ashok Kumar passed away here on Sunday. The 60-year-old director breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Lakeshore hospital in Kochi. His funeral will be held at his residence in Varkala on Tuesday after public homage at Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Ashokan is survived by wife Seetha and daughter Abhirami, a PhD scholar.

He is known for movies ‘Varnam’ starring Suresh Gopi-Jayaram and ‘Aacharyan’ starring Thilakan and Suresh Gopi. ‘Saandram’ and ‘Mookilla Rajyathu’ are the other movies which he directed along with Thaha.

He started his film career as an assistant director to Sasi Kumar. He made his directorial debut in 1989 with ‘Varnam’ after working as an assistant director for 25 years. Though from Chennai, he moved to Singapore after his wedding and focussed on IT business. He was the director of Oberon, an IT company which operates in the Gulf and Kochi. Even after moving to Singapore, he continued his passion for filmmaking. He directed a telefilm titled ‘Kaanappurangal’ for Kairali TV. Ashokan’s ‘Kaanappurangal’ won the state award for the best telefilm.