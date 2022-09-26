Four mental health issues that raise the risk of self-harm.

The following four mental health issues might cause someone to engage in self-harm behaviour:

Borderline personality

A mental condition called borderline personality disorder has a major negative impact on a person’s capacity to control their emotions. This breakdown in emotional regulation can make a person more impulsive, have a negative impact on how they feel about themselves, and damage their relationships with other people.

They could go through severe mood swings and struggle with how they see themselves. They might behave irrationally or hastily while simultaneously engaging in self-destructive behaviour.

Depression

Depression is one of the most prevalent mental illnesses and a serious mood disorder (sometimes known as major depressive disorder or clinical depression). It produces significant symptoms that interfere with one’s ability to function on a daily basis, including sleeping, eating, and working.

The signs of depression include a persistently depressed, anxious, or ’empty’ mood, feelings of hopelessness or pessimism, irritability, frustration, or restlessness, feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or helplessness, a loss of interest or enjoyment in hobbies and activities, decreased energy, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions, sleeping issues, changes in appetite or weight, and suicidal thoughts or attempts.

Anxiety disorders

If anxiety is left untreated, it may worsen over time. The symptoms might affect daily tasks like work performance, academic progress, and interpersonal connections. The inability to put aside a worry, restlessness, and stress that is out of proportion to the severity of the incident are among the symptoms.

Hypervigilance, irritability, restlessness, loss of focus, racing thoughts, unwelcome thoughts, exhaustion, perspiration, sleeplessness, nausea, and palpitations are possible side effects.

Trauma-related stress disorder

Trauma-related stress disorder is a condition marked by an inability to recover after being exposed to or seeing a terrible incident. The syndrome may last for months or even years, with powerful emotional and physical reactions to triggers that may bring up memories of the event.

Dreams, flashbacks, avoiding circumstances that trigger the trauma, increased sensitivity to stimuli, anxiety, or depression may all be symptoms.

If you’re injuring yourself, even in a minor way, or if you have thoughts of harming yourself, reach out for help. Any form of self-injury is a sign of bigger issues that need to be addressed. Talk to someone you trust, who can help you take the first steps to successful treatment.

While you may feel ashamed and embarrassed about your behaviour, you can find supportive, caring and non-judgmental help.