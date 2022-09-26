Huawei launches Nova 10 SE: Specifications

Mumbai: Chinese telecommunications company, Huawei launched its Nova 10 SE in South Africa. The Huawei Nova 10 SE is sold in a single 8GB + 256GB storage configuration option. However, Huawei is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details for the handset.

The new smartphone sports a 6.67-inch flat OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for housing the selfie camera. Huawei did not reveal the chipset that powers the handset. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main camera along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The handset also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support.