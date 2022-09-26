I want to dedicate the state award to myself because it took her 40 years to get: Revathi

Actor Revathi clung to the platinum statuette like it meant the world to her while in the spotlight at the Nishagandhi Auditorium.

She expressed to the audience how priceless her first best actor award was during the Kerala State Film Awards distribution ceremony held here on Saturday night.

‘I was told to place the trophy on my chair, but I didn’t want to give her up,’ Revathi said as she gazed in awe at the exquisite trophy that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had given her. She said, ‘It took her almost 40 years to get to me’ she stated.

In ‘Bhoothakalam,’ Revathi gave a strong performance that earned her the coveted award. She explained that despite making several outstanding films during her nearly four-decade career in the field, she was unable to win the coveted award.

It took some time for her to come to me, but now that she has, she is incredibly dear to me. I have known your love for many years through various films.

Revathi recalled how delighted her parents, Malankattil and Lalitha Kelunni, were to discover that she had won the state honour. But she was aware of whom to dedicate it to ‘I want to use this opportunity to honour myself.I believe I deserved it,’ Revathi said.