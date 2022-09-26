Illegal appointments case; Arrested AAP MLA sent to judicial custody

A Delhi court sentenced Amanatullah Khan, an AAP legislator, to 14 days in judicial custody on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in the hiring process for the Delhi Waqf Board. On Tuesday, Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued the directive and planned Khan’s bail hearing.

Earlier, on September 21, the court extended Amanatullah Khan’s arrest for a further five days of questioning. On September 16, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arried out raids at Khan’s location and arrested him.

The FIR claims that Amanatullah Khan illegally hired 32 people by going beyond all rules and regulations while serving as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. It stated that a clear statement and memorandum against such illegal recruitment had been made by the then-CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board.

In addition, it was claimed that Khan illegally rented off a number of the Waqf Board’s properties while serving as its chairman amid allegations of corruption and favouritism. He was also accused of misappropriating Waqf Board monies, including grants-in-aid from the Delhi government, according to the FIR.