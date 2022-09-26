In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, two men consumed poison after failing to pay debts

In two separate cases in Nagpur, Maharashtra, two men took their own lives due to financial problems, according to police reports from Sunday. On Saturday night in the Wadi area, Adeep Dhengre (45), consumed poison.

An official said that after being taken to a hospital, the staff there declared him dead. Dhengre borrowed money to buy a car, but recent business losses prevented him from making the required monthly installments, according to the official.

Gokul Mankawde, an alcoholic who had borrowed money from his friends and family, is believed to have hanged himself on Saturday night in the Pardia area using a saree, according to the police.