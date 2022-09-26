IND Vs AUS 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is in this calendar year

Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket of 2022. The star Indian T20I batter accomplished this feat during his side’s third T20I match against Australia in Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as ‘Man of the Match’ for his fifty.

During the match, Suryakumar played a hard-hitting knock of 69 runs in just 36 balls. His inning was decorated with five delightful boundaries and five big sixes. He struck the ball at an impressive strike rate of 191.67. This year, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 682 runs at an average of 37.88 in 20 matches in the shortest format. His best individual score this year is 117. One century and four half-centuries have come out of his bat. Suryakumar’s strike rate is also at an impressive 182.84.

He is followed by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal (626), Sabawoon Davizi of the Czech Republic (612), Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Rizwan (556) and West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran (553). The batter has shown a lot of consistency this year. He is ranked third in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings for batters, behind South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Pakistan’s Rizwan.