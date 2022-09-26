Indian Railways cancels 259 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday fully cancelled 175 trains and partially cancelled 84 trains. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance and operational works. The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01373 , 01374 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03037 , 03038 , 03085 , 03086 , 03091 , 03092 , 03094 , 03407 , 03408 , 03431 , 03432 , 03433 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04255 , 04256 , 04267 , 04268 , 04381 , 04382 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05117 , 05118 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05404 , 05405 , 05406 , 05407 , 05408 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06642 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08277 , 08278 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11121 , 11122 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12101 , 12119 , 12120 , 12129 , 12130 , 12221 , 12262 , 12535 , 12594 , 12767 , 12809 , 12810 , 12859 , 12860 , 12880 , 13287 , 13288 , 13346 , 13426 , 14123 , 14124 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 15107 , 15108 , 15777 , 15778 , 16729 , 17237 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18204 , 18207 , 18214 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18301 , 18302 , 19207 , 19208 , 19573 , 19608 , 20810 , 20821 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22168 , 22846 , 22862 , 22940 , 22959 , 22960 , 37211 , 37246 , 37247 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement