Indians in Canada split over ‘Khalistan Referendum’; MEA advisory

Canada ranked No. 12 on the 2022 Global Peace Index, Canada is trying to make sense of India’s recent advisory that noted ‘a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities’. The language employed by Indian diplomats was that one might expect to be used more to describe Iraq, Libya or Afghanistan. Toronto Police say they haven’t seen a notable increase in hate crimes targeting people of Indian or South Asian descent.

In the recent months, vandalism has been recorded at two Hindu temples in the GTA. Given that Justin Trudeau supported the farmers’ protests in 2020, the advise is perceived as a sharp rebuke from New Delhi to the Trudeau administration. Many believe that the contentious ‘Khalistan Referendum’ in Brampton on September 18 is what ultimately led to the recommendation.

The SFJ, which is banned in India, is said to have claimed responsibility for an attack at Punjab Intelligence HQ in Mohali earlier this year. It says the advisory is a threat to the freedom of speech and expression of Sikhs in Canada who are supporting liberation of Punjab.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has raised alarm to protect and safeguard the interest of Indian nationals. This was intended to let Canada know that India won’t let its national interests be compromised due to vote bank polarisation games played by Canadian politicians. However, Manan Gupta, a Brampton resident, said there have been attempts to create a divide between the Indian diaspora and local media.

Last year, at the height of farmers’ protests, there were support rallies and pro-Indian government counter-rallies in Canada. Harminder Dhillon: ‘I haven’t seen any uptick in violence against Indians recently. Attempts on social media to equate farmer protests and Khalistan – as well as past violence associated with the movement – also dissuade many Sikhs from speaking openly about the issue’.

The advisory was a major talking point as Canada is a major destination for Indian students. According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) department, 2,17,410 student visas were issued to Indians in 2021. The Canadian government’s own data shows that. International students support over 170,000 middle-class jobs. Nearly half of those students come from India alone.