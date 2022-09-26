Inflationary pressures are affecting the oil and gas sector, says Qatar

The rise in production costs, the postponement of investment choices, and the rise in policy uncertainty in the oil and gas industry are all results of inflationary pressures, according to Qatar’s State Minister for Energy Affairs on Monday.

Demands to ban hydrocarbons, according to Minister Saad al-Kaabi, ‘are not only impossible, but, as recent months have proved, are destructive to a realistic, accelerated transition,’ the sector needs to assist people understand this.

According to Kaabi, hydrocarbons ‘are not going to disappear any time soon.’ Cleaner hydrocarbon forms were therefore necessary for a responsible transition.

In his words, “Natural gas is unquestionably the cleanest fossil fuel and a much-needed economical and reliable answer to manage intermittency difficulties, when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing.

The leading LNG exporter in the world is Qatar.