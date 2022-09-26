K-rail haven’t provided any documents; Railway

The Railway Board claimed before the Kerala High Court that despite repeated requests, the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) has not given technical documentation and other information about the SilverLine project.

In response to a court order regarding a petition by Kottayam native Murali Krishnan and others questioning the survey processes, Deputy Solicitor General S. Manu submitted the further statement.

The Railway Board was tasked by the court with determining whether the Railway Ministry’s position on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the flagship project had changed.

According to the Railway Board, K-Rail Corporation has not yet provided any of the DPR specifics, including the alignment design and the private and railroad properties required for the project’s implementation.

The Railway Board claimed that in addition to deciding whether the project was feasible, it also need further information to establish how much railway land would be impacted. The Board informed the court that the K-Rail had not responded despite receiving five letters asking for project details between July 11, 2021, and August 30, 2022.