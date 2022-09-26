Know how to check bank balance using Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

UIDAI updated that now one can check their account balance in the bank using this 12-digit Aadhaar card number without visiting any ATM or bank branch. For availing this service, people need to link their Aadhaar cards to the bank and mobile number. This service can be used without an Internet connection.

Steps to check bank account balance with Aadhaar Card:

Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number

Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

You will be required to verify your Aadhar number by entering it again.

You will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI with the bank balance on the screen.