Money laundering case: ED questions Partha Chatterjee’s son-in-law

Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya, Partha Chatterjee’s son-in-law, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in relation to a money laundering investigation. Partha Chatterjee, a former minister for Bengal, was arrested by a central agency as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering in the teacher recruitment scam.

Living in New York is Kalyanmoy Bhhatacharya, who is married to Partha Chatterjee’s daughter Sohini. Kalyanmoy has been summoned by the ED to participate in the investigation into the money laundering case. But as a result of his absence, he missed his meeting with the agency.

Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya arrived in Kolkata from New York the day before yesterday, according to sources. The sources said, the ED called him right after and gave him a notice after the agency was informed of his presence in the nation by his mobile tower location in India.

Kalyanmoy reportedly received a request to appear before the ED on Monday in Kolkata. According to sources, Partha Chatterjee’s son-in-law arrived to the ED office this morning at 11 am and was interrogated by the officials.