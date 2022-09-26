Over Mahsa Amini’s passing, unrest breaks out close to the Iranian embassy in London.

Rocks were hurled at police during the violent street protests that broke out outside the Iranian embassy in London on Sunday. Five protestors were also detained.

Large groups have been assembling outside the Knightsbridge building all week to voice their opposition to Mahsa Amini, 22, dying in Iranian police custody. She passed away on September 16 after being detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s headscarf laws.

The massive throng was ‘bent on causing disorder,’ according to the London Metropolitan Police, who also stated that reinforcements had been called in when demonstrators attempted to smash through police lines and into the embassy property.

Several police officers were hurt during the clashes, though none were critically hurt. Some people were also taken into custody for violent disturbance.

The demonstration in London occurs as tensions between Iran and Britain over Amini’s death in captivity are rising. Her family has disputed the Iranian police’s claim that she suffered a heart attack and died as a result.

According to the website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the country summoned Simon Shercliff, the British ambassador to Iran, on Saturday to express its displeasure at the presence of scathing Farsi-language media sites.

According to the ministry, news organisations’ top programmes intentionally sparked unrest and the growth of riots in Iran.