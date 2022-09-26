Prime Minister of France states European values include access to abortion and human rights

In response to the outcome of the election in Italy, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne stated that the European Union would strictly monitor the respect of certain human rights and values, such as women’s access to abortion.

Borne said to RMC Radio and BFM TV, ‘We have certain principles in Europe, so clearly we will be vigilant.’

Borne added that she did not want to comment on the ‘democratic choice of the Italian people’ but added that it was a human rights value and that everyone should uphold the freedom of others to access abortion.

Giorgia Meloni led Italy’s most right-wing administration since World War Two and was destined to become the country’s first female prime minister.

While reiterating her opposition to adoptions and surrogacy for lgbt couples, Meloni has consistently dismissed allegations that she may roll back legislation on abortion or homosexual rights during the election campaign.