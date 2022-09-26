Prior to the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma said of the veteran, ‘Dinesh Karthik Needs Little More.’

Before the squad travels to Australia for the T20 World Cup later this month, Indian captain Rohit Sharma wants to give wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik more time in the middle. In their starting XI, India has alternated between Karthik and Rishabh Pant. Karthik was selected for all three games against Australia, despite the fact that the youthful wicket keeper had the nod over the seasoned player in the Asia Cup. ‘Before the World Cup, I wanted both of these players to have played in a significant number of games. Both of these players participated in every game at the Asia Cup when we travelled’ After India won the three-match series against Australia on Sunday, Rohit made the following statement at the post-match news conference.

I’m not sure how we’ll respond to South Africa. We only need to visit them to observe their bowling, determine the type of bowling lineup they will use, and determine which of our people is best suited to manage that lineup. Everything is based on it.

Against Australia, Karthik faced a total of seven balls, whereas Pant only participated in one game and was not given the opportunity to bat.

‘Pant certainly needs game time as well. However, in light of how this series went, it was crucial for me to simply remain with that reliable hitting lineup.’ The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa begins on Wednesday, and Rohit stated that the situation will determine whether or not Karthik and Pant are included in the starting lineup.

‘We want to bat with flexibility. Therefore, if the circumstance or the thing requires a left-hander, we will bring one in. If a right-hander is required, we will keep doing that.’

‘But we’ll make an effort to control those individuals carefully. I am aware that they need practise matches before the World Cup, but you can only play 11 players, regrettably’ he added.