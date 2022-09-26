Provide juniors enough stipend; High Court’s advice to Senior Lawyers

The Delhi High Court has urged senior lawyers to make sure that the stipend they give to their juniors is sufficient to ease financial strain and allow them to live more decently. The top court urged senior lawyers to be more aware of and sympathetic to their junior lawyers’ financial circumstances.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad stated, ‘This court also makes an appeal to seniors in this profession to ensure that the stipend that is paid to their juniors is enough for their juniors to evade the financial stress that accompanies this profession and allows them to lead a more dignified life.’

The court made its views while refusing a petition asking it to order the Centre and the Delhi Bar Council to take into account financial struggles and provide freshly enrolled advocates in the national capital with monthly assistance of 5,000 during their first year of practise.

The top court ruled that bar councils must establish plans to provide some form of financial aid so that the young attorneys, who are the future of this honourable profession, can support themselves.

‘Other than making an earnest appeal to the Bar Council of Delhi and the Bar Council of India to make provisions for providing stipends to the young advocates, who have recently enrolled themselves in the profession, so that they can overcome the financial stress in the initial years of practice, this court cannot pass a writ of mandamus directing them to mandatorily provide stipends to the young advocates,’ it said.