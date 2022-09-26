Punjab CM calls PM Modi’s decision to rename Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh a ‘dream come true’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has praised the decision to rename the Mohali airport in honour of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, calling it a dream come true for every Punjabi’s.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a statement that the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about renaming the airport in honour of a storied martyr in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has brought excitement to the entire nation.

He claimed that because his government has been working hard in this area, it is a dream come true for him and every Punjabi. Bhagwant Mann claimed to have met in-depth with Dushyant Chautala, the deputy chief minister of Haryana, to reach agreement on the name of an iconic martyr for this airport.

PM Modi announced that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom warrior in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

Bhagwant Mann then claimed that he had personally written a letter to the Indian government requesting that this airport be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He added that he had pressed for the airport’s name to be revealed before Shaheed-E-birth Azam’s anniversary, which is set for this month’s 28th.