Roads leading to Sabarimala must be fixed immediately: Minister Riyas

In a meeting to discuss the status of road repairs before the start of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, Minister of Public Works and Tourism Mohammed Riyas lost his cool in front of the officials.

The minister became enraged because some of the employees were unable to describe in detail how the road construction project was progressing. Riyas also issued a deadline for the project’s completion – October 19. The minister showed up on time for the review meeting, but several other people—including key officials—did not. The discussion was kicked off by the minister complaining about this.

MLA of Peerumedu, Vazhur Soman gave an explanation of the deplorable state of the Sabarimala road in his district. The PWD personnel, however, were unable to explain how the road construction there and on a number of other roads was progressing. This also infuriated Riyas.

He directed that all road repair projects must be finished by October 19 and that he would personally conduct inspections on those two days. The people in charge of the roadways will be held accountable for any mistakes that are made.

The minister added that the opening ceremonies for the new rest homes in Erumely and Sabarimala will take place on October 19.