The iPhone 14 is now ‘officially’ manufactured in India by Apple; Report

It’s a done deal. The iPhone 14—Apple’s most recent model—is made in India. On Monday, the corporation issued a statement confirming the media rumours that had been circulating for several weeks. ‘ The new iPhone 14 series features game-changing new technology as well as crucial safety features. We’re thrilled to be producing the iPhone 14 in India,’ the announcement read.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 built in India would not only be sold locally but will also be exported. By the end of the year, Apple is reportedly planning to shift 5% of its worldwide iPhone 14 manufacturing to India.The business has a lofty goal of producing 25% of all iPhones in India by 2025.

All Apple gadgets are presently produced by Taiwanese giant Foxconn in its Sriperumbudur facility, just outside the city of Chennai in southern India. According to WION, Apple began coordinating with its local suppliers in India last month to quicken the manufacturing rate even before the formal announcement. The manufacturing environment in China has become overly challenging due to the decline in its economy, the disruption of its supply chain, frequent power outages, and the heatwave.

These circumstances combined to drive Apple to make a decision and broaden its alternatives. The Cupertino-based corporation is trying to close the gap and catch up with China for future models by producing the iPhone 14 in India nearly at the same time as in China. Previously, six to seven months after its release, Apple produced the iPhone 13 model in India.

Apple’s expanding investment in India is a result of the recent positive market reaction. The tripling of sales in India was mentioned by Apple CEO Tim Cook on the results call in July. ‘In the Americas, Europe, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, we broke records for the June quarter. In both established and emerging regions, the June quarter saw sales records, with extremely strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam and almost a doubling of revenue in India ‘,Cook stated.

The production of the iPhone 14, which will likely occur around the same time as in China, is anticipated to be the next significant achievement in India’s developing manufacturing capabilities, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallying cry to ‘Make in India’.