Violations of the Kaziranga Jeep Safari, Assam CM receives police report

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, Sadhguru, and others were accused of breaking the law when they went on a vehicle safari after dark in the Kaziranga National Park the day before, according to a police report filed on Sunday.

Residents of the villages bordering the national park submitted the complaint at the Bokakhat Police Station in the Golaghat district, a police officer said.

‘We have opened an investigation into the matter. We have requested a progress report on the claims from the divisional forest officer of the park since KNP is part of the forest department.’

When reached, a KNP official who requested to remain unnamed said it was difficult for him to speak at this time.

‘People have the right to make accusations, and those accusations will be the basis for an investigation’ he explained.

The official avoided answering the allegation of breaking animal protection legislation by saying, ‘Things have to be put in perspective.’

‘It was an official programme, and these things occasionally run a little late. I don’t believe we can characterise it as a legal infringement in this circumstance.’ Referring to the claim that a jeep safari took place after dusk, the official remarked.

Residents of the nearby model villages of Morongiyal and Balijan Adarsh, Soneswar Narah and Prabin Pegu, have filed a complaint alleging that the jeep safari with spotlights flashing after dusk violated the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

They have sought the immediate arrest of all who participated in the jeep safari, including Sadhguru Jagdish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev Sarma, state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, and others.

Otherwise, they demanded a formal public apology from the suspected lawbreakers. The complainants also wanted harsh punishment for the Sadhguru for entering the park after the tourist-only window had closed and for operating a jeep with its headlights on.

The fringe dwellers, according to Narah and Pegu, have always followed the law despite giving up their land, animals, and other possessions for the protection of the park. They added that VIPs should not be allowed to openly flout the law. People have also brought up the problem on social media.