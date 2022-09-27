Canada imposes sanctions on Iran’s moral police as protests continue over death of Mahsa Amini

In response to the Islamic Republic’s brutal crackdown on demonstrations sparked by the murder of a young woman after her arrest by the morality police, Canada on Monday announced sanctions against Iranian officials.

The so-called morality police in Iran would be among the targets of sanctions, the prime minister Justin Trudeau announced at a news conference.

The Iranian government needs to listen to its people, stop repressing freedoms and rights, and allow women and other Iranians to live their lives and express themselves freely, he continued. ‘We join our voices, the voices of all Canadians, to the millions of people throughout the world,’ he said.

At the same occasion, Melanie Joly, the foreign minister of Canada, expressed sympathy for the Iranian women protesting, saying in a speech that their actions had been ‘met with arrests and gunfire.’

Joly praised their bravery and stated, ‘We salute them and stand with them in delivering a clear message that women’s rights are human rights.’

Since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in detention 10 days ago, more than 1,200 enraged protesters, reformist activists, and journalists have been detained, and at least 41 people have died, according to government statistics.

Video showing ‘rioters’ on the streets of north and west Tehran and certain regions was broadcast by state television, which claimed they had set fire to both public and private property.

Amini, 22 years old, had been accused of breaching Iran’s strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.