Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower sharply

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal slipped down sharply in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,640, lower by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4580. Yesterday, gold price appreciated by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally higher by 0.14% or Rs 70 at Rs 49,220 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged higher by 0.09% or Rs 51 at Rs 55,403 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,628.78 per ounce. It touched its lowest since April 2020 at $1,620.20 on Monday. US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,636.30. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.6% to $18.45 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $850.46 and palladium inched 0.1% lower to $2,044.99.