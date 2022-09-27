Dubai Expo City launches one-day Attractions Pass

Dubai: Expo City Dubai has launched an one-day Attractions Pass. The new pass is valid from October 1 onwards. It is priced at Dh120.

The one-day Attractions Pass is available online. It will initially grant visitors access to the Vision Pavilion, the Women’s Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion. The Vision Pavilion celebrates the life and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Children aged 12 and under and People of Determination can visit the attractions for free. They must obtain their complimentary pass at one of Expo City Dubai’s ticketing booths.

Visitors without one-day Attractions Pass must take individual pavilion tickets. It costs cost Dh50 per person per pavilion. It is also free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination.