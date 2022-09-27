DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai Expo City launches one-day Attractions Pass

Sep 27, 2022, 08:10 pm IST

Dubai: Expo City Dubai  has launched  an one-day Attractions Pass. The new pass is  valid from October 1 onwards. It is priced at Dh120.

The one-day Attractions Pass is available online.  It will  initially grant visitors access to the Vision Pavilion, the Women’s Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion. The Vision Pavilion celebrates the life and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Also Read: Vivo launches new foldable smartphone: Details 

Children aged 12 and under and People of Determination can visit the attractions for free. They must  obtain their complimentary pass at one of Expo City Dubai’s ticketing booths.

Visitors without one-day Attractions Pass must take  individual pavilion tickets. It costs  cost Dh50 per person per pavilion. It is also free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 27, 2022, 08:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button