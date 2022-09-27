ED to take a close look at PFI’s Keralite donators

The Keralites who gave money to Rehab India Foundation (RIF), a front organisation for the Popular Front of India (PFI) that engaged in charitable work in the north and north-eastern states, will come under ED scrutiny even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) continue their investigation into PFI activists.

The PFI ran numerous bank accounts under the names of various organisations they established, including RIF. According to an ED source, they have received a lot of support from Keralites with connections in Middle Eastern nations.

The ED discovered that monies mobilised within the nation were deposited in a number of different people’s bank accounts before being quickly transferred to PFI’s bank accounts in order to obliterate the fund trail and escape regulatory scrutiny.

According to the statement, the cash received from outside were sent via foreign remittances into the Indian bank accounts of sympathisers, office holders, members, and their relatives before being transferred to the bank accounts of RIF.