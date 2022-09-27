Gerard Butler and Judi Dench invited to the Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding.

Only a few days remain till Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to wed, and the stars will fly to Delhi to start the festivities there shortly.

According to rumours, Ali Fazal’s Hollywood pals and co-stars, including Dame Judi Dench and Gerard Butler, are invited to the Mumbai reception.

Ali’s ‘Victoria and Abdul’ co-star, the iconic Dame Judi Dench, as well as Gerard Butler, with whom Ali will soon be seen in the Hollywood movie ‘Kandahar,’ have both been invited.

Ali has invited several people, including the actors of the spy drama series ‘Tehran,’ in which Ali appears.

The wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on September 30 at the venerable Delhi Gymkhana club in the capital and will wrap up on October 4 in Mumbai.

The couple who met on the set of ‘Fukrey’ in 2013 has had to postpone their wedding a few times in the past year due to the pandemic.