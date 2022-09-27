Indian medical school students eagerly anticipate their return to China after two years

Since they returned home two years ago, Indian students studying for MBBS in China have been unable to re-enter the country due to the ongoing prohibition on international student visas.

Indian students who are attending Chinese colleges to complete their MBBS programmes are concerned because they haven’t been able to go back to China since they returned home in the first half of 2020.

China has prohibited granting international students visas in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Even though other nations have urged China to lift the restriction and permit students to resume their on-site education, it still stands. More than 23,000 Indian students, the majority of whom are studying medicine at various Chinese universities, are thought to be stuck in India even while their classes are being taken online.

Few students anticipated that the pandemic would cause such a protracted delay in their return to their colleges when the majority of them travelled to India between January and March 2020 for holiday. Two years have passed and counting. The students worry that the political tensions between China and India are obstructing communication between the two nations. In order to return to their colleges, they are using social media, organising campaigns, and sending emails to the Ministry of External Affairs pleading with it to raise the problem with China.

Numerous Indian students choose to study medicine in China since it is more economical and simpler to be accepted than in India.