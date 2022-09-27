Indian Railways cancels 302 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 217 trains and partially cancelled 85 trains today. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational reasons. The national transporter also decided to divert and reschedule several trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters.

Trains travelling to several states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan are affected by this. The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement