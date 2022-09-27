Iran claims US is trying to destabilise the nation by fomenting discontent

On Monday, Iran came in for more international criticism over the death of a woman while she was in police custody, which led to widespread demonstrations. Tehran accused Washington of using the unrest to try to destabilise the country.

Iran has pushed down on the largest protests it has seen since 2019, which were triggered by the murder of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, on September 16 after she was arrested by morality police upholding the Islamic Republic’s stringent clothing codes for women. There has been significant disapproval of the case.

The sanctions, however, have not stopped Iranians from clamouring for the overthrow of the whole clerical regime, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, Canada would apply sanctions on individuals responsible for Amini’s death, including Iran’s morality police squad and its leadership.

Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa, ‘We’ve seen Iran disrespect human rights time and time again, and now we see it with the killing of Mahsa Amini and the crackdown on rallies.’