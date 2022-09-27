IRCTC launches special tour package to Tirumala Balaji: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special tour package. The package 3 nights and 4 days named ‘Tirumala Balaji Darshanam’. This package will cover Kanipakam, Tiruchanuru, Tirumala and Srikalahasti.

The tour will commence on October 6 and end on October 9. Another tour will begin on October 27. A group of 70 passengers will be taken for each tour.

Passengers can board and de-board the train at Purna (PAU), Nanded (NED), Dharmabad (DAB), Nizamabad (NZB), Kamareddi (KMC), Mahbubnagar (MBNR), Gadwal (GWD) and Kurnool (KRNT).

The tour package will cost is Rs 6355 per person for for triple occupancy, Rs 6500 per person for double occupancy and Rs 7555 for single occupancy. The cost of the package is inclusive of train fare, accommodation, cost of transportation, tour guide, travel insurance and meals, which include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Passengers can book the tickets for this tour online through the official website of IRCTC. The booking can also be completed at the nearest IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.