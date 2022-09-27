Kazakhstan’s president promises to protect Russians escaping the military draft.

The people fleeing Russia to avoid military call-ups will receive ‘care and safety’ from Kazakhstan, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s statement on Tuesday.

Following the partial military mobilisation announcement made by President Vladimir Putin, a number of people are attempting to elude the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted by Russian news outlets as saying, ‘Recently, we’ve had a lot of Russians come here.’ The majority of them are compelled to leave since the situation is dismal. They need to be looked after and kept secure.

The Kazakh government has previously made it clear that they will not recognise the referendums being held in the Ukrainian districts that Russia has invaded in order to complete the annexation.

‘As for the holding of referendums … Kazakhstan proceeds from the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equivalence and peaceful coexistence,’ said ministry spokesman.

Kazakhstan has once more offered its assistance to Ukraine in the ongoing war.

‘We reaffirm our commitment to offering every help we can to start a political discussion. However, our nation considers upholding stability to be the most crucial objective, whether on a regional or global scale,’ Smadiyarov reportedly remarked.