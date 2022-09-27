Kerala MVD permits minor modifications; Allows replacing engine, chassis | Know more..

Thiruvananthapuram: Good news for vehicle owners! The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has rolled out guidelines to allow minor modifications for vehicles. With this, the engine and chassis, can be overhauled and replaced with new ones. Further, the interior of the school bus can be modified to provide comfortable and safe journey.

Meanwhile, basic modifications are permitted in vehicles using accessories supplied by vehicle makers. However, altering the body, modifications that compromise the safety of other vehicles on the road and use of bright lights, silencers and others will not be permitted. Owners can also convert their petrol/diesel vehicles to electric and CNG using authorised kits. By producing proper documentation issued from authorised bodies, the owner can change the registration certificate of these vehicles.

At the same time, MVD now permits vehicles older than three years to be converted to Caravans. Further, these vehicles are excluded from the Body Code, a set of rules followed by makers on making necessary changes in the design and construction. However, these vehicles should follow MVD rules and laws as per the Sound Engineering Practice. The chassis, suspension, brake, and fuel system cannot be changed.