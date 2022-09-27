Keralite student found hanged to death in Mangaluru hotel, a day before final exam

Mangaluru: A Keralite student was found hanging at a hotel room in Mangaluru on Sunday night, a day prior to the last exam of her final semester MSW program. The deceased has been identified as KV Amrita (25), a native of Challuvakode in Kasaragod.

She was studying at Sreedevi College and was found dead at Royal Park hotel in New Balmatta Road. She has been staying with her friends as a paying guest. According to police, her suicide note suggests she had been going through depression. After procedures, the body was taken to her native.

The deceased is daughter of couple Balamani and Ayyappan. Subin, who is in Dubai, is her husband. Aswathy is her sibling.